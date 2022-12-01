India takes over G-20 chair as world seeks Ukraine breakthrough

NEW DELHI -- India on Thursday formally took over the Group of 20 presidency from Indonesia, gliding into the global spotlight amid a host of major challenges, from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its inflationary ripple effects to climate change and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

After India won praise for helping to orchestrate a symbolic joint statement at the group's November summit in Bali -- something many thought would be impossible due to deep divisions over the war -- analysts see the presidency as a unique opportunity for the country to make its mark on the international stage, and even push for a Ukraine cease-fire.