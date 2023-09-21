India visa services in Canada 'suspended till further notice'

NEW DELHI -- India on Thursday indefinitely suspended visa services for Canadian nationals, according to the website of the outsourcing provider that handles the applications, marking an escalation of the countries' feud over the killing of a Sikh separatist.

"Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice," reads a scrolling message at the top of the homepage of BLS International's Indian visa application center in Canada. It cites an "important notice from Indian Mission."