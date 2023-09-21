ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

India visa services in Canada 'suspended till further notice'

Contractor cites 'Indian Mission'; Ottawa to 'adjust' diplomatic presence

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi on Sept. 10. Trudeau says there are "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist, a suggestion New Delhi called "absurd."   © AP
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India on Thursday indefinitely suspended visa services for Canadian nationals, according to the website of the outsourcing provider that handles the applications, marking an escalation of the countries' feud over the killing of a Sikh separatist.

"Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice," reads a scrolling message at the top of the homepage of BLS International's Indian visa application center in Canada. It cites an "important notice from Indian Mission."

