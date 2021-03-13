A new dawn: Quad leaders vow to define the Indo-Pacific century

WASHINGTON/TOKYO/NEW YORK -- The leaders of the U.S., Japan, India and Australia met virtually Friday in the first-ever summit for the Indo-Pacific security grouping known as the Quad.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed a broad range of issues beyond security, including climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and future tech standards.

"The Quad is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and I look forward to working closely ... with all of you in the coming years," Biden said in his opening remarks.

A senior U.S. administration official told reporters Thursday that Biden had worked hard to bring the leaders together to make a clear statement of the Indo-Pacific region's importance.

While the unspoken glue of the Quad is unquestionably the need for a vehicle to face the rise of China, the Biden administration made efforts to pad the agenda so as to dilute the "anti-China" flavor.

A joint statement is expected to touch on vaccine distribution in emerging countries as well as cooperation on economic and environmental issues, and is expected to confirm plans to set up working groups on climate change and tech standards and norms.

The summit agenda included strengthening supply chains for semiconductors and important resources, with an eye toward dispersing supply networks across the four countries to reduce their reliance on China. Members will cooperate on procuring rare-earth minerals, which are vital in applications such as batteries and high-performance motors.

One key development for the Quad is that India agreed to take part in the leader's summit. India -- which has traditionally eschewed formal alliances and kept other countries, including China, at a roughly equal distance -- was until now reluctant to upgrade the informal grouping to a summit.

The other three Quad countries sought to ease the way for New Delhi to participate with a wide-ranging agenda that kept potentially touchy security issues out of the spotlight. India also had the privilege of announcing the summit, and Modi spoke second after Biden at the meeting.

"It is good to be among the friends. I thank President Biden for this initiative," Modi said in his remarks. "Excellencies, we are united by our democratic values and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific."

He said the Quad's agenda covering vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes the Quad "a force for global good."

Citing an ancient Indian philosophy of "one family," Modi said "Today's summit meeting shows that Quad has come of age. It will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region."

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to visit India during his Asian tour kicking off next week after stops in Japan and South Korea.

Morrison called Friday's meeting "a new dawn in the Indo-Pacific."

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks on as a monitor displays U.S. President Joe Biden, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at his official residence in Tokyo on March 12. © Reuters

Japan's Suga told reporters after the meeting that he had proposed cooperating with countries such as ASEAN members to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific and that the other leaders had agreed.

Suga also told reporters that he had expressed strong opposition to China's unilateral attempt to alter the status quo and that the four leaders had agreed to cooperate on the issue.

Most notable of the working groups to be established is one on technology standards and norms.

"What we have found in our discussions with our interlocutors in the Quad," is that all of the countries have been subject to cyber attacks and are interested in cybersecurity, the senior U.S. administration official told reporters in Thursday's briefing.

"There is a desire to explore areas where we can improve digital hygiene, compare notes more generally [and] think a little bit about best global practices," he said.

"It is also the case that each of these countries are acutely interested in standard setting for 5G and other global technologies that are going to be critical in the 21st century," said the official, adding that all Quad members believe that the period ahead is of critical importance.

Steps toward a tech decoupling from Beijing are a key legacy of the Trump administration's confrontation with China, which has become more assertive on the global stage in recent years.

While the Biden administration is conducting a number of reviews on its predecessor's tech policies vis-a-vis Chinese companies, it has made clear it will make sure American telecom networks do not use equipment from "untrusted vendors" such as Huawei, in the words of White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

In January, Japan and India signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in information and communication technologies including 5G, with China's growing influence in the region's tech infrastructure in mind.

The Quad leaders also discussed plans to tackle the vaccine shortage in Southeast Asia.

According to a Japanese official, Washington proposed using Indian-made vaccines to fill this gap. The prospect of economic benefits to India further reduced the hurdles to its participation in the summit.

"The deliverables from this summit are big," Michael Green, senior vice president for Asia and Japan chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said in a briefing Friday, pointing to the many subjects on the agenda.

"It's also a smart play for Biden, because there was a clear recognition in the administration that the United States have lost ground in Asia. They needed to quickly build up a united front to deal with China on a range of issues," he said.

But Green also noted that with European countries, such as France and Germany, less keen to burn bridges with China, and Biden not willing to spend his political capital on rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, "The Quad was the card to play and they played it big."

The next focal point for Indo-Pacific politics will be the March 18 meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi in Anchorage, Alaska. While Beijing is testing the waters on dialogue with Washington for now, there are concerns that it could shift to a tougher stance if the Quad takes a hard-line approach.