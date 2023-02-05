ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

ASEAN grows dynamic while China, Japan wane: Asia Power Index

China's COVID isolation exacted 'heavy toll' on regional standing, Lowy says

Pedestrians in Bangkok, Thailand, which is considered a middle-power country, according to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2023. Southeast Asia has become "more diplomatically dynamic than ever," the institute says. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

JAKARTA -- Countries in Southeast Asia are "more diplomatically dynamic than ever," while China reels from its zero-COVID policy and Japan's "smart power" influence in the region continues to wane, according to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2023.

The Australia-based think tank released on Sunday its latest semi-annual index measuring the influence of 26 countries across the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S., China, Japan, India and Russia, in that order, have been the top five powerful nations since the index was launched in 2018.

