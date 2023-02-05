ASEAN grows dynamic while China, Japan wane: Asia Power Index

JAKARTA -- Countries in Southeast Asia are "more diplomatically dynamic than ever," while China reels from its zero-COVID policy and Japan's "smart power" influence in the region continues to wane, according to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2023.

The Australia-based think tank released on Sunday its latest semi-annual index measuring the influence of 26 countries across the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S., China, Japan, India and Russia, in that order, have been the top five powerful nations since the index was launched in 2018.