TOKYO -- Nearly three weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, prompting military buildups in the area by China and the U.S., the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is returning to Yokosuka, Japan.

The U.S. Navy informed the government of Japan that the carrier will arrive at the Yokosuka naval base, where it is forward deployed, at around 9 a.m. Friday. The city of Yokosuka, which received the information from the Foreign Ministry, announced the move on Thursday.