As NATO turns focus to China, embracing Turkey becomes challenge

NEW YORK/ISTANBUL -- Deep in the Anatolian heartland, a four-engine Airbus A400M strategic airlifter adorned the spanking new hangar. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on a video link that Turkey would continue to increase defense investment "until we completely free our country from foreign dependence."

When the opening ceremony for this new maintenance and repair facility in the city of Kayseri was held last week, Erdogan was in no mood to celebrate Turkey's membership in the world's strongest military alliance.

The president recalled Turkey's humiliation at being subject to Western embargoes over its military operations in Cyprus during the 1970s despite being fellow allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"Our so-called friends spared no efforts to undermine us during the cross-border operations we conducted to ensure our citizens' security of life," he said. "We never have and never will forget the embargoes, arbitrary practices, pressures and even threats which we faced ... just because we stood by the Turkish Cypriots."

Under Erdogan, Turkey has not been the easiest alliance member to work with. A series of decisions by Ankara has tested the limits of the pact. But as NATO begins to reorient itself in a world where China, not Russia, is the largest military competitor, having Turkey present as a fully contributing member is more essential than ever.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar speaks at the opening ceremony of an aircraft maintenance facility in Kayseri on July 8. Pictures of modern Turkey's founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are seen on the wall. (Anadolu Images)

Yet the Turkish leader has continued to test the boundaries of the alliance.

Erdogan's decision back in 2017 to buy the Russian S-400 surface-to-air defense system brought sanctions against his country from Washington.

Erdogan's unequivocal support of Hamas in the conflict with Israel contrasts starkly with other world leaders urging calm, and Ankara's interventionist policies in neighboring hot spots such as Syria, Libya and the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict leave analysts wondering whether Turkey's leader truly holds "neo-Ottomanist" aspirations.

But as NATO prepares to devise a new Strategic Concept next year -- the U.S.-led alliance's first such document since 2010 -- Turkey's behavior is expected to feature less, not more, in the months ahead.

NATO looks set to prioritize cohesion and unity to bolster the alliance's political strength as it prepares to take on Russia for now and China in the future. That reality has been hinted at in official NATO documents and statements, but perhaps not digested by the wider world.

American lawmakers received a dose of this realpolitik in June when Wess Mitchell, co-chair of the NATO 2030 Reflection Group and former U.S. assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, briefed the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Europe, energy, the environment and cyber regarding the future of NATO.

Mitchell was one of 10 advisers NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg tasked with writing a report titled "NATO 2030: United for a New Era," which lays out analysis and recommendations for the organization in the next decade.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called for a report outlining challenges and recommendations for the alliance through 2030. (Photo courtesy of NATO)

At the House hearing, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania asked Mitchell how Turkey's purchase of the S-400 harms NATO. The Trump administration had imposed sanctions on Ankara in December over the 2017 arms deal.

Mitchell replied that the acquisition of a sophisticated Russian air defense system has raised political tensions between Turkey and other alliance members and could affect interoperability. But he also said that from a NATO perspective, the issue needed to be handled prudently.

"We have to keep in mind that the ultimate goal is the cohesion of the NATO alliance as a tool to deter and defend against Russia and eventually also China. That's priority number one," Mitchell told the subcommittee's ranking Republican.

Even with the best-intentioned approach, he said, "if we undermine that goal, I think we're counterproductive."

Later in the hearing, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., cited Turkish violations of Greek airspace and territorial waters as well as Turkey's open support of Hamas and asked whether the actions undermine the integrity of NATO.

"What can and should NATO do to address these violations by one of its members?" the Greek-American congresswoman asked.

Again, Mitchell replied that he opposes using NATO as a "punitive tool" against Turkey, saying "there are real perils to that approach."

"The established practice of the secretary-general offering his or her good offices to mediate between Greece and Turkey is the most important thing that NATO can do," he said.

Though Mitchell's answer left Malliotakis frustrated, it reflected the thinking within Stoltenberg's brain trust.

Turkey has the second largest army in NATO after the U.S. and is one of the top five contributors to the alliance's missions and operations. (Photo courtesy of the Turkish Land Forces)

When the alliance issued its last Strategic Concept more than a decade ago, the document made no mention of China. The NATO 2030 report, released in November, cited "China" or "Chinese" over 90 times.

The report states at the top that the world of the next 10 years "will be very different" from the Cold War era or the decades that followed.

"It will be a world of competing great powers, in which assertive authoritarian states with revisionist foreign policy agendas seek to expand their power and influence," the report said.

In his prepared statement, Mitchell warned of the scale and pace of change underway in the international balance of power, especially related to the rise of China.

"By 2030, China's GDP is projected to be greater than that of the United States and [European Union] combined," he said.

"The political danger is that China and Russia will use their size and power to divide, isolate and manipulate American allies," Mitchell said. "The military danger is that China and Russia will present the United States and its allies with simultaneous military crises at opposite ends of Eurasia."

Tacan Ildem, a fellow NATO 2030 Reflection Group member and former Turkish diplomat, told Nikkei Asia that the group's focus was to strengthen the alliance's political dimension. This need became apparent after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Regarding this political dimension, "unity, cohesion, solidarity among NATO allies is of upmost importance," Ildem said.

The alliance must undertake several major changes as it shifts focus toward China, the NATO 2030 recommendations say. The U.S. military inevitably will shift resources to the Western Pacific and develop capabilities suited for the maritime theater of Asia, as opposed to the land combat requirements of Europe. NATO members will need to share more of the burden to fend off challenges from Russia back at home.

The NATO 2030 report encourages "allies to commit to invest in military-technological relationships with other allies." That approach means Turkey should acquire defense systems equivalent to the S-400 from the U.S. or other NATO allies instead.

"Doing so is crucial to limit the eventuality that allies are denied procurement of key technologies and therefore go to outside sources," the report said.

Mitchell acknowledged this issue at the congressional hearing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during the NATO summit at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on June 14. © Reuters

"We could do a better job of offering Western technological alternatives to Turkey in a timely fashion, not just from the United States, but other European NATO members, alternatives to Russian systems," he said.

If NATO did that, then the pressure on Turkey over its military-technological dealings with Russia -- or its approach to Greece -- would be more effective, Mitchell said.

"The approach should be pressure, yes, criticize, yes, but do so in proportion to how much of a viable alternative we're giving for meeting Turkey's legitimate security concerns," he said.

Yet the ideal picture painted by the Reflection Group looks far different from the realities on the ground.

Greece has lobbied Germany for months, aiming to prevent Berlin from selling Turkey the designs for Reis-class submarines. The German-designed subs, which are to be built at Turkey's Golcuk Naval Shipyard in Izmir, will tip the balance of naval power in the eastern Mediterranean in Ankara's favor, the Greeks say.

Turkey has the second largest army in NATO after the U.S. and is one of the top five contributors to the alliance's missions and operations. It joined NATO in 1952, after also facing Chinese forces in the Korean War, with more than 900 casualties.

Ildem, the former Turkish diplomat, said Turkey and the U.S. have mutual distrust.

"For Washington, acquiring S-400s could be seen as something to symbolize Turkey joining ranks with Russia strategically, forgetting the NATO alliance it belongs to," he said. "However, we should be rather careful in making analysis about Turkey-Russia relations. Turkey is the one country, perhaps, that has fought against Russia throughout its history, many times."

Since the Crimea annexation, Russia has projected power toward the south of NATO, Ildem said.

"It created A2/AD in the Black Sea," he said, comparing Russia's military buildup to the anti-access/area denial strategy that China is forging in the South China Sea to prevent the U.S. from approaching its coast.

"Turkey has every reason to engage with Russia," he said. "It does not mean that Turkey and Russia are eyeball to eyeball."

But Erdogan seems to continue testing NATO's limits. He wrote an op-ed, "Turkey, China share a vision for the future," which appeared in China's Global Times last month ahead of the Communist Party's 100th anniversary.

"In the area of defense, Turkey and China proved their technological and manufacturing capabilities to the world by launching original projects in recent years," Erdogan wrote. "I am confident that our two nations can cooperate in this area as well."

Ankara's recent rapid development of homegrown drone technology, which helped shift the military balance for conflicts in Libya and Azerbaijan, has drawn international attention. Turkey also uses military drones extensively in Syria and Iraq.

Russian S-400 Triumph medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems are seen during a Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square. © Reuters

Turkey's acquisition of the S-400 system led Washington to boot Ankara from the project for the fifth-generation F-35 fighter aircraft, claiming the Russian system will compromise F-35 military secrets, a charge that Turkey denies.

Turkey has said if the F-35 is not provided, Ankara will be forced to seek alternatives. Though Erdogan has shown interest in the Russian fifth-generation fighter Sukhoi Su-57, Turkish officials have never mentioned China's J-20 stealth fighter as an alternative.

Many Turkish defense industry experts suggest that such rhetoric is mere posturing, as switching from NATO aircraft to Chinese or Russian alternatives would bring immense, complex problems ranging from military doctrine, education and maintenance to the interoperability of weaponry.

Prior to acquiring the S-400s, Turkey negotiated with China for a similar multibillion-dollar missile defense system, but abandoned purchasing plans after strong opposition from the U.S. and other NATO allies.

A defense industry official who requested anonymity told Nikkei Asia that Turkey has contacts with China but no concrete progress in any specific project. Erdogan's op-ed column might be an effort at "demonstrating top-level political will to break the current stagnation as the Chinese side felt resentment over Turkey's decision not to acquire the missile defense system from China," the official said.

Defense analyst Caglar Kurc noted the risk for Turkey.

"Any significant defense industry cooperation between Turkey and China, one of two perceived adversaries of NATO, would cause significant backlash from member states and surely bring an end to any collaboration with Western countries, complicating relations with NATO," Kurc said.

But Ildem said that Turkey prefers to acquire technology from its NATO partners.

"Turkey would, of course, prefer cooperating with its allies," he said. "Why go out of NATO, as our report talks about, to sources like Russia or China, instead of having cooperation with allies with interoperability that could integrate in any system that you acquire to the network of systems within the alliance? It would be advantageous to work with allies rather than countries like Russia or China in defense cooperation, because whatever system that you can acquire, it will be doomed to remain as a standalone system without the chance to be integrated into the NATO system."