Indo-Pacific

Biden and Suga discuss China's CPTPP application

Leaders were to exchange notes on Taiwan Strait

U.S. President Joe Biden walks to the Quad summit with, from left, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the East Room of the White House,   © AP
KOSUKE TAKEUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga discussed Friday the recent applications by China and Taiwan to join the CPTPP trade agreement in a bilateral meeting at the White House.

Japan is this year's chair of the CPTPP Commission -- the highest decision-making body for the pact, formally the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

While aligning their stances on the Chinese and Taiwanese bids, Suga also encouraged Biden to consider returning to the agreement, from which the U.S. exited under his predecessor Donald Trump in 2017, when it was called the TPP.

When the two leaders met at the White House in April, they included the Taiwan Strait in a U.S.-Japan leaders' statement for the first time in half a century. They were expected to compare notes and reaffirm their stances regarding Taiwan at Friday's meeting.

The bilateral meeting came after the first in-person summit of the Quad, with India and Australia.

Find out more