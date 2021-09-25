Biden asks Suga to offer advice even after stepping down

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held a bilateral meeting Friday in which they discussed COVID-19 and cybersecurity.

Biden told Suga that he would like him to offer advice even after the Japanese prime minister steps down.

The leaders were joined by U.S. first lady Jill Biden, who attended the Tokyo Olympics. The first lady thanked Suga for the hospitality extended to her during her visit.

A senior U.S. administration official had said Thursday that Suga will discuss with Biden the recent applications by China and Taiwan to join the CPTPP trade agreement.

A Japanese government official said Friday that CPTPP was discussed in the Quad leaders summit, but that they will refrain from disclosing more.

Japan is this year's chair of the CPTPP Commission -- the highest decision-making body for the pact, formally the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The bilateral meeting came after the first in-person summit of the Quad, with India and Australia.