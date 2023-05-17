ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

Biden cancels Quad visit to Australia to focus on debt limit talks

Historic Papua New Guinea trip also off the table in diplomatic setback

Joe Biden still plans to depart on Wednesday for a Group of Seven leaders summit in Hiroshima, Japan. He plans to return to the U.S. on Sunday after the summit.    © Reuters
| U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden is curtailing his upcoming trip to the Indo-Pacific, scrapping what was to be a historic stop in Papua New Guinea as well as a visit to Australia for a gathering with fellow leaders of the so-called Quad partnership so he can focus on debt limit talks in Washington, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The cancellation is a foreign policy setback for an administration that has made putting a greater focus on the Pacific region central to its global outreach.

