Biden's defense secretary pick nears confirmation

NEW YORK -- A U.S. Senate committee backed retired Gen. Lloyd Austin for defense secretary on Thursday, sending him a step closer to becoming the first African American to hold the post.

President Joe Biden's nominee addressed the importance of Asia during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"Globally, I understand that Asia must be the focus of our effort," Austin said Tuesday in response to questions from senators. "I think China is our most significant challenge going forward.

"I'll continue to focus the resources of the department on this issue to make sure that we are prepared to meet any challenge and that we continue to present a credible deterrent to China or any other aggressor who would want to take us on."

Austin acknowledged the complexity surrounding U.S. relations with China.

"I fully recognize that while I have the military component of this problem set, it's a whole-of-government approach because China looks to compete with us along a spectrum of activities," he said.

Austin's nomination heads to the full Senate for confirmation. Both houses of Congress on Thursday granted a waiver from a law that required him to wait seven years after active duty service before taking the top civilian post at the Pentagon. Austin retired in 2016.

The West Point graduate was the head of U.S. forces in Iraq and has led troops at almost every level. Austin assured lawmakers that he "will carry out the mission of the Department of Defense, always with the goal to deter war and ensure our nation's security."

Democratic Party leaders want to confirm cabinet members and other key officials quickly, after Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday.

Senators from both the Democratic and Republican parties brought their national security concerns to Austin. They cited China, working with allies and American defense technology.

Austin said he thinks Beijing's goal is to become "a dominant world power," but that the country may not always be an opponent.

"[China is] working across the spectrum to compete with us in a number of areas, and it will take a whole-of-government approach to push back on their efforts in a credible way," he said. "Not to say that we won't see things down the road that are in our best interest [to] cooperate with China on.

"Certainly some of the things that we've seen from them in the recent past, in terms of its behavior in the region and around the globe, tend to make us believe that they really want to be a dominant world power."

When asked how Austin would respond to China's efforts to develop a military that matches or surpasses that of the U.S., he said that he "would intend to make sure that never happens."

Taiwan also was mentioned during the confirmation hearing, as senators asked whether Austin would be ready to support the self-governed island if Beijing decided to take it by force.

"Our efforts will be to ensure that we do everything to make sure that China doesn't take that decision," Austin said. "But our support to Taiwan has been rock solid over the years and has been [of] bipartisan support. We've been strong in our commitments, and certainly I'll make sure that we're living up to our commitments to support Taiwan's ability to defend itself."

Restoring relationships with U.S. allies is a focus of the Biden administration. Having worked with allies in Iraq and Afghanistan, Austin said he thinks the military performs better when working as a part of a team.

"I truly believe that you can't just show up and fight and be effective," he said. "I think that these relationships have to be developed. You have to train, work and live together in order to have an effective, incredible fighting force.

"I think that fighting as a part of a coalition is absolutely a part of who we are, something that we treasure. I'll look forward to re-establishing some of the critical partnerships and alliances that we've had, and working with our allies to make sure that we keep them on board as we move forward fast."

Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, said the uncontested technological advantage held by the U.S. during the 1970s and 1980s has faded, with some suggesting that the country "may not be ahead in many places."

Austin said much work is needed to transform the Department of Defense.

"Our acquisition system needs to be more agile and more responsive," he said. "We need to develop the operational concepts that support those new capabilities to make sure that we continue to present a credible deterrent."