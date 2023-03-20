ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

Bring South Korea into Quad to cement Japan ties, analysts say

Tokyo-Seoul reconciliation hailed as being as important as AUKUS

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio KIshida, left, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Tokyo on March 16. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | South Korea

TOKYO -- The rapid thaw in relations between Japan and South Korea could solidify Seoul's status in a pivotal network of partners and be a game-changer for security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, geopolitical experts say.

"This is a historical moment, as important as the Quad or AUKUS, if it lasts," said Michael Green, professor and CEO of the United States Studies Center at the University of Sydney. "The Korean Peninsula is the 'cockpit of Asia,' and Beijing assumed historical trends would put Korea on their side." 

