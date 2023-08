YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Three Canadian naval vessels arrived Monday at Japan's Yokosuka port as Ottawa moves to bolster Indo-Pacific security amid soaring concerns about China and North Korea's saber-rattling.

Two Royal Canadian Navy warships, the Ottawa and Vancouver, along with the supply vessel Asterix, arrived at the port south of Tokyo -- home to bases of the U.S. Navy and Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force -- after departing Canada's west coast in mid-August.