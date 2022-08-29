China adds 5 advanced destroyers in naval buildup pressuring Taiwan

BEIJING/DALIAN, China -- China is stepping up the expansion of its naval capabilities, with five guided-missile destroyers under construction in Dalian.

A user on Weibo, a Twitter-style microblogging site, recently posted a photo of the five unfinished vessels, with the Communist Party-linked Global Times identifying them as Type 052D destroyers. At least two vessels "resemble 052DL ships," the South China Morning Post reported, referring to a variant with "extended helicopter decks in the back."