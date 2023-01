TOKYO -- China's leaders have kicked off 2023 with a milder tone in their messaging, which analysts say could be an attempt to lay the groundwork for a potential visit by President Xi Jinping to the U.S. in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders meeting.

In an opinion piece for The Washington Post on Wednesday, new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang argued that "The planet's future depends on a stable China-U.S. relationship."