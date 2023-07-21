ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

China and Russia kick off military exercises in Sea of Japan

Drills aim to counter U.S.-Japan-South Korea cooperation, improve joint operations

Moscow said the exercise will involve naval combat, ship escort drills and live artillery fire. (Photo courtesy of the Russian Defense Ministry via Reuters)
YUKIO TAJIMA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China and Russia began joint military sea and air exercises in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, looking to rattle the U.S., Japan and South Korea as they ramp up their deterrence efforts.

More than 10 vessels had assembled in the central Sea of Japan for the exercises on Tuesday, according to China's Defense Ministry, including Chinese destroyers and frigates and Russian anti-submarine ships. Over 30 aircraft have been deployed, among them fighter jets, early warning aircraft and transport planes.

