China extends Indian Ocean reach with Djibouti carrier base

BEIJING -- China has completed a pier large enough to accommodate an aircraft carrier at a naval base in the eastern African nation of Djibouti, in a challenge to the "free and open Indo-Pacific" advocated by the U.S. and other regional players.

The facility, China's first and only overseas military base, sits near the strategically important Bab-el-Mandeb Strait linking the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea. It was built in 2017 as a naval "support facility" that Beijing said would be used as a base for anti-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia and responding to accidents at sea.

The expansion will widen the operating range of Chinese aircraft carriers that had largely been confined to the East China and South China seas. Beijing now has two carriers -- the Liaoning, which was refurbished from a warship purchased from Ukraine, and the homegrown Shandong -- with a third domestically developed carrier expected to enter service within the next few years.

The move also highlights Chinese involvement on the continent that has alarmed the U.S., which also operates a base in Djibouti not far from Beijing's.

"Around the continent, they're looking for other basing opportunities," Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of the U.S. Africa Command, said about China in a hearing last week before the House Armed Services Committee. "They're also doing cooperation in the intelligence realm that concerns me, significantly."

"They are literally everywhere on the continent," he said. "They're placing a lot of bets down."

Townsend paid particular attention to allegations of Chinese "debt trap diplomacy" on the continent. "Most of their competition is through economic means -- building infrastructure and trapping African countries, and bad loans that give the Chinese access to that infrastructure after they build it," he said.

The expansion of the Djibouti base furthers Beijing's goal of projecting military power more broadly, particularly across the Indian Ocean.

The facility reportedly is now also capable of handling the new Type 075 amphibious assault ship, which is being positioned at the core of China's land warfare capabilities. Amphibious warships have large decks that can accommodate aircraft with short-takeoff and vertical-landing capabilities, like America's F-35B, enabling them to play a role similar to aircraft carriers.

A commissioning ceremony for the first vessel in the class was held in Hainan on Friday, attended by President Xi Jinping. Beijing is expected to commission its second Type 075 ship as early as this year, and a third was launched in January.

China's People's Liberation Army aims to have multiple strike groups centered around amphibious warships, much like the U.S. military, to increase its reach. Carrier groups could be involved in defending sea lanes linked to infrastructure projects under the umbrella of the Belt and Road Initiative.

This year's legislation granting the country's quasi-military coast guard broad powers explicitly cites protection of overseas interests as one of the force's goals.

Port facilities being built with Chinese support near key sea lanes, in countries including Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Myanmar, have provoked unease. "They could be put to military use in the future, as supply hubs, for example," a Japanese government source said.

China's growing maritime assertiveness has increasingly put it at odds with the U.S., Europe and Japan.

American forces in February held a rare exercise near the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands, which are claimed by China. The Quad security grouping -- the U.S., Japan, India and Australia -- held a joint drill this month in the Bay of Bengal, led by France, which also has military facilities in Djibouti and may have been irked by Beijing's presence there.