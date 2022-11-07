China joins naval forum in Japan after skipping fleet review

YOKOHAMA, Japan -- Wang Dazhong, a vice admiral of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, attended the Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Yokohama on Monday -- a day after his nation skipped an international fleet review in waters off Japan.

Taken together, the two actions reflect the balancing act Chinese foreign policy has to perform: participating in a forum that was set up during the Cold War to manage regional security but refusing an invitation from Japan to join a display of maritime force involving 39 vessels from 13 nations.