'China-led order won't materialize': Japan experts call for realism

TOKYO -- Recent Japanese foreign policy has focused excessively on the U.S. and overstated the threat of China, a group of experts on international relations said Tuesday, calling for Tokyo to craft a more realistic approach.

Instead of uncritically following Washington, Japan should form a regionwide coalition of so-called middle powers to help mitigate the competition between the U.S. and China through constructive diplomacy, thus reducing the danger of war between great powers in the region, the group argues in a new report.