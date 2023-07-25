ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

'China-led order won't materialize': Japan experts call for realism

Tokyo should team with 'middle powers' for more autonomy, new report says

Visitors stand in front of a giant screen displaying Chinese President Xi Jinping at a military museum in Beijing. Some Japanese experts say a China-led international system is an unrealistic scenario.   © Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Recent Japanese foreign policy has focused excessively on the U.S. and overstated the threat of China, a group of experts on international relations said Tuesday, calling for Tokyo to craft a more realistic approach.

Instead of uncritically following Washington, Japan should form a regionwide coalition of so-called middle powers to help mitigate the competition between the U.S. and China through constructive diplomacy, thus reducing the danger of war between great powers in the region, the group argues in a new report.

