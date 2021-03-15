China looms over Blinken and Austin's Asia tour starting in Japan

TOKYO -- The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and the U.S. will meet for their "two-plus-two" dialogue on Tuesday, when they are expected to single out and criticize China's maritime advances for the first time.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were set to arrive in Japan on Monday to kick off their Asia tour, including South Korea. The two will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday. Japan will be the first foreign visit for Blinken and Austin since they took the posts.

"Unfortunately it might be difficult for us to have dinner, but I hope they can at least enjoy cherry blossoms," Kishi told reporters on Friday. It is common for U.S. and Japanese diplomats to exchange opinions during dinners under normal circumstances, but this time dinners will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-plus-two meeting -- officially called the Security Consultative Committee -- has been held from time to time when the two countries need to forge alliances to deal with changing international situations.

Previously, Japan sent ministers and the U.S. sent its ambassador and commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, but in the 1990s, the U.S. started sending the secretaries of state and defense to the meeting. Since then, it has become a top meeting to discuss the two countries' Asia strategy.

The most important item on the agenda at the meeting will be how to deal with China. The allies are expected to announce opposition to Beijing's new law that positions the China Coast Guard as a quasi-military organization and allows it to fire at foreign ships.

In the joint statements issued at the two-plus-two meetings in 2015, 2017 and 2019, the two countries expressed concerns over North Korea's nuclear missile programs but did not single out China. This time, the focus of the discussion will be on China as well as on North Korea, including how to react to China's repeated incursions into Japan's territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and missile defense.

It will be the first two-plus-two meeting to be held in Japan in seven and a half years -- in the past, Japan's foreign and defense ministers would usually visit the U.S. for these meetings. The meeting will demonstrate that the U.S. is seeing Japan as an important partner in drawing up its strategy toward China. Kishi told reporters that it is a testament to America's emphasis on the U.S.-Japan alliance.

After the East Asia tour, Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are due to meet with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between top U.S. and Chinese diplomats since President Joe Biden took office.

Austin also plans to visit India after his trip to Japan and South Korea to discuss cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.