ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Indo-Pacific

Chinese aircraft carrier follows US warship through Taiwan Strait

Shandong and four escort ships traverse same patch of water as tensions rise

The Shandong is China's first home-grown aircraft carrier. (Xinhua via Kyodo)
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia chief desk editor | China

NEW YORK -- China's homegrown aircraft carrier Shandong has passed through the Taiwan Strait to conduct training in the South China Sea, the People's Liberation Army Navy said Monday.

The Sunday transit came the day after the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin made a similar passage and reflects the American and Chinese navies' resolve to demonstrate their presence in the body of water running between the mainland's Fujian Province and the island of Taiwan.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense said the Shandong left the northeastern Chinese port of Dalian along with four escort ships Thursday and continued to sail south after passing through the strait.

"Taiwan's military monitored the Chinese ships during their transit, mobilizing six Navy ships and eight Air Force planes," the ministry said Sunday, according to Taiwan's official Central News Agency.

"The cross-regional training of the aircraft carrier formation is a normal arrangement as per a yearly plan," PLA spokesperson Liu Wensheng said, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency, adding that similar missions will continue to be organized in accordance with training requirements in the future.

The Shandong is China's first fully homegrown aircraft carrier and the PLA's second aircraft carrier overall. The first was the Liaoning, a former Soviet vessel refurbished by the Chinese.

Sailors assigned to the destroyer USS Mustin clear the deck during a visit, board, search and seizure drill in the Sea of Japan. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy)

After its December 2019 commissioning ceremony in Sanya, Hainan Province, on the rim of the South China Sea, the Shandong returned to the Dalian Shipyard where it was built.

It has conducted training voyages from Dalian this year.

Since its commissioning, the homemade aircraft carrier "has successfully completed a variety of tasks, including carrier-based aircraft takeoff and landing, actual use of weapons and combat system testing," Liu said, noting that the task group's combat capability has continuously improved in the trials and training.

Passage through the Taiwan Strait, on the west side of Taiwan -- instead of going through the island's wider eastern waters -- is seen as a message to Washington.

The U.S. Navy said last week that the Mustin "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit" in accordance with international law. "The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it said in a statement. "The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close