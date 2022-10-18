ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Indo-Pacific

Chinese purchases of land near U.S., Japan bases spark warnings

Lawmakers, experts voice concerns over potential for espionage or sabotage

A U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft reconnaissance system at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. Chinese company Fufeng Group has purchased 370 acres (150 hectares) of land near the base.   © U.S. Air Force
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | China

TOKYO -- Earlier this month, 130 American lawmakers sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office requesting a study on the security implications of foreign investment in U.S. farms. 

"China's ownership of U.S. farmland is a threat to our food security and national security," Rep. James Comer, the ranking Republican member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a press release. He said the lawmakers were calling on the GAO to report on the scope of the threat to America's food supply and to inform Congress how to "best protect the security of the American people." 

