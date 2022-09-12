ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Indo-Pacific

Europe sends air power to Indo-Pacific after flexing naval muscle

France begins drill with Singapore, its new logistics partner

The French Air and Space Force drill Mission Pegase 2022 saw three Dassault Rafale fighters fly to New Caledonia within 72 hours.   © French Air and Space Force
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Europe

TOKYO -- In a recent military exercise near New Caledonia, the fictitious island of "Badland" showed signs of invading its neighbor "Goodland." France, seeing that its territory was at risk, decided to deploy air assets to the region. The mission was to reach the theater in 72 hours.

On Aug. 13, three Dassault Rafale fighters, two Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transports (MRTTs) and two A400M Atlas transport aircraft arrived in the South Pacific from France within the allotted time. The convoy made short fuel stops in Sulur, India, and Darwin, Australia.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close