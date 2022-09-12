Europe sends air power to Indo-Pacific after flexing naval muscle

TOKYO -- In a recent military exercise near New Caledonia, the fictitious island of "Badland" showed signs of invading its neighbor "Goodland." France, seeing that its territory was at risk, decided to deploy air assets to the region. The mission was to reach the theater in 72 hours.

On Aug. 13, three Dassault Rafale fighters, two Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transports (MRTTs) and two A400M Atlas transport aircraft arrived in the South Pacific from France within the allotted time. The convoy made short fuel stops in Sulur, India, and Darwin, Australia.