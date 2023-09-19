ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

France, Japan ground troops conduct 1st joint drills in Pacific

New Caledonia exercise named after officer who inspired 'The Last Samurai'

Japanese Self-Defense Force members take part in Brunet Takamori 2023 in New Caledonia. (Photo courtesy of France’s Pacific Marine Infantry Regiment of New Caledonia)   © Pacific Marine Infantry Regiment of New Caledonia
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Europe

TOKYO -- France and Japan have begun a three-week military drill in the Pacific, the first such exercise between their respective ground forces on French soil, aimed at deepening coordination among the like-minded partners.

"Brunet-Takamori 2023" started on Sept. 10 in French New Caledonia, with France's New Caledonian Armed Forces and Japan's Self-Defense Forces working side by side, conducting live-fire drills and coordinating communication. Beginning next Monday, during the last week of drills, the two sides will conduct in-field training that simulates operations in civilian areas.

