Germany to send naval frigate to Japan with eye on China

LONDON -- The German government is considering sending a naval frigate to Japan, Nikkei has learned. The ship would sail from Germany as early as this summer, in a rare move for Berlin to send a naval vessel to East Asia.

Last fall, the German government approved new Indo-Pacific guidelines at a cabinet meeting. It is now considering detailed policies based on these guidelines, which takes a tougher approach toward China.

Germany's parliamentary state secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defense, Thomas Silberhorn, told Nikkei: "We hope to set sail this summer. We have not decided on the details yet, but we are looking at Japan" as a possible port of call, adding, "We want to deepen our ties with our partners in the democratic camp." He stressed that the plan is "not aimed at anyone," but it seems clear that Berlin has China's expansionist policy in mind.

According to sources in the German government and the ruling party, a frigate with a home port in northern Germany will stay in the Indo-Pacific region for a while, stopping at Japan, Australia, South Korea and other countries. The frigate is expected to receive supplies and participate in joint exercises in several French territories in the region. There is also a plan to sail in the South China Sea.

Germany has been cautious about deploying troops outside of Europe -- Asia has not traditionally been a region of interest. But Berlin will aim to demonstrate its willingness to maintain world order because of the growing interest in East Asian security.

While European countries rely on China in the areas of trade and investment, they are beginning to distance themselves in terms of politics. The dispatch of the German Navy to Asia will mean a major change in Europe's policy toward Asia.

Europe is looking for a decoupling of politics and economics in its policy toward China, keeping its distance in politics and getting along well in economics.

However, there will be a limit to this approach.

In the past, a German naval vessel made a port call in Japan in 2002 during a training voyage, but tensions now are much higher in East Asian waters, and Europe has become increasingly concerned about North Korea and China.

"We must not allow them to rely on strength to impose their own order," Silberhorn said. Another source in Germany's ruling party said: "We will show solidarity with our democratic partners. Australia and Japan have asked us to send troops, and we will comply with their requests."

In Europe, the U.K. and France, which have territories in the Indo-Pacific region, are also stepping up their involvement in Asian security.

The U.K. will deploy an aircraft carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, to the Pacific. A British Navy spokesperson told Nikkei in a written statement that "the carrier is expected to depart [sometime between April and June.]" This will be a symbolic move in Europe's policy toward Asia as the region rapidly becomes wary of China.

France has 8,000 troops on its Reunion Island as well as other islands in the Indo-Pacific region -- Paris is becoming increasingly aware of China's expansionism in the region.

Silberhorn said Europe needs to take more responsibility for its own security and not be overly dependent on the U.S. military.

On the other hand, Europe has avoided provoking China. Germany regards the naval voyage as aimed at strengthening cooperation with the democracies in Asia, rather than as a military operation that requires parliamentary deliberation.

While strengthening their hard-line stance toward China on security issues, European countries are seeking a balanced approach toward the nation, keeping economic affairs in mind. However, there are many cases in which economic and security issues are closely related, and it is unclear whether the decoupling of politics and economics can be achieved.

An EU diplomat told Nikkei that European countries "have a lot of diplomatic experience with Russia, but we lack this with Asia. We need more experience, and adjust as we go."