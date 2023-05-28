ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

IPEF nations agree to strengthen supply chains at Detroit meeting

Indo-Pacific nations kick off cooperation to reduce reliance on China

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, right, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo address the media during the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework meeting in Detroit, U.S., on May 27.   © Reuters
ANNA NISHINO, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

DETROIT, U.S. -- The U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework wrapped up a meeting on Saturday, with trade ministers agreeing to a deal to strengthen supply chains for essential materials such as chips and critical minerals to reduce dependence on China.

This marks the first time the 14 participating countries -- the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Fiji and seven members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations -- agreed on specific measures since the IPEF launched in Tokyo in May 2022.

Read Next

Latest On Indo-Pacific

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close