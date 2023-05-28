IPEF nations agree to strengthen supply chains at Detroit meeting

DETROIT, U.S. -- The U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework wrapped up a meeting on Saturday, with trade ministers agreeing to a deal to strengthen supply chains for essential materials such as chips and critical minerals to reduce dependence on China.

This marks the first time the 14 participating countries -- the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Fiji and seven members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations -- agreed on specific measures since the IPEF launched in Tokyo in May 2022.