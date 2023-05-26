IPEF nations to pursue first economic agreements in U.S. meeting

DETROIT, U.S. -- The U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will hold a ministerial meeting on Saturday in the Michigan city of Detroit, where the 14 participating countries aim to reach specific agreements involving supply chains and other areas for the first time.

Negotiations for the economic zone began last year. Many IPEF member countries also are involved in established frameworks such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).