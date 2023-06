TOKYO -- The arrival of a large U.S. nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea last Friday amounts to a "dress rehearsal" for the upcoming visit of a nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), analysts say.

The SSBN is visiting the southeastern port city of Busan amid geopolitical tensions driven by North Korea's ongoing weapons testing, and at a time when Seoul and Washington are bolstering their military cooperation to deter Pyongyang.