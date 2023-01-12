India, Japan boost defense ties with 1st joint fighter jet drills

NEW DELHI -- India and Japan are stepping up their defense cooperation with their maiden aerial combat exercise this month, going beyond their usual naval drills, against a backdrop of aggressive Chinese posturing in the region.

The exercises, "Veer Guardian-2023" conducted by the Indian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), will take place at Hyakuri air base in Japan, starting Monday. The Indian contingent includes four Su-30 MKI fighter jets, two C-17 transport planes and one IL-78 tanker, while the JASDF is participating with four F-2 and four F-15 fighters.