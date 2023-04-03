ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

India faces critical test as Quad host in 2024: CSIS analyst

Partners seek to lock in New Delhi with backing on border tensions with China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters in Varanasi. The country is expected to host its first Quad summit next year.   © Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | India

TOKYO -- After Australia hosts this year's Quad summit in May, the four-way gathering of the U.S., Japan, India and Australia will face its true test when New Delhi plays host in 2024, an analyst and former U.S. government official said.

"Next year is going to be a critical year," Christopher Johnstone, a former Pentagon official in charge of South and Southeast Asia in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Nikkei Asia during a recent visit to Tokyo. "It will be India's first time to host so they will have to develop an agenda and identify priorities and deliverables. It will be a test of the Quad's durability and effectiveness, and India's commitment."

