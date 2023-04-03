India faces critical test as Quad host in 2024: CSIS analyst

TOKYO -- After Australia hosts this year's Quad summit in May, the four-way gathering of the U.S., Japan, India and Australia will face its true test when New Delhi plays host in 2024, an analyst and former U.S. government official said.

"Next year is going to be a critical year," Christopher Johnstone, a former Pentagon official in charge of South and Southeast Asia in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Nikkei Asia during a recent visit to Tokyo. "It will be India's first time to host so they will have to develop an agenda and identify priorities and deliverables. It will be a test of the Quad's durability and effectiveness, and India's commitment."