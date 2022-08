TOKYO -- India will be a crucial partner for the U.S. in the future, playing a key role in countering China, America's highest-ranking Navy officer has said.

"I've spent more time on a trip to India than I have with any other country, because I consider them to be a strategic partner for us in the future," Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, told an in-person seminar hosted by the Heritage Foundation in Washington on Thursday. He was referring to a five-day visit to India last October.