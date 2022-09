NEW YORK -- Economic ministers from Indo-Pacific nations laid out primary objectives for an economic framework at the end of a two-day meeting in Los Angeles on Friday, but India has not yet endorsed one of the partnership's key elements.

The 14-member Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which represents 40% of global gross domestic product and 28% of goods and services trade, has outlined four pillars to focus on. The pillars span supply chains, clean energy and anticorruption efforts.