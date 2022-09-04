Indo-Pacific nations to agree on better supply chain communication

TOKYO -- Indo-Pacific Economic Framework countries will agree to improve information sharing and a system that enables alternative supply chain sources in case of disruptions through dedicated centers for such purposes, according to a draft joint statement expected to be delivered at a ministerial meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The 14 countries participating in the U.S.-led economic initiative -- which also intends to counter China's ever-growing influence -- are aiming to prepare for shortages and shutdown of supply in semiconductors and important materials.