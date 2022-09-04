ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Indo-Pacific

Indo-Pacific nations to agree on better supply chain communication

IPEF draft statement for Sept. 8-9 meeting also includes push for clean energy

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event in Tokyo on May 23.    © AP
SATSUKI KANEKO and MASAYA KATO, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

TOKYO -- Indo-Pacific Economic Framework countries will agree to improve information sharing and a system that enables alternative supply chain sources in case of disruptions through dedicated centers for such purposes, according to a draft joint statement expected to be delivered at a ministerial meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The 14 countries participating in the U.S.-led economic initiative -- which also intends to counter China's ever-growing influence -- are aiming to prepare for shortages and shutdown of supply in semiconductors and important materials. 

