Indonesian military chief eyes wider joint drills in Indo-Pacific

JAKARTA -- The top commander of the Indonesian military says it is seeking more and wider joint military drills with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region -- including Brunei, Malaysia and all four members of the Quad -- in the face of a more aggressive China.

Gen. Andika Perkasa in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia said a U.S. military delegation will be in Jakarta in early December to discuss plans for a joint exercise called Garuda Shield next year. Annually hosted by Indonesia, the drills date back to 2007 and used to involve only Indonesian and U.S. forces.