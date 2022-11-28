ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Indo-Pacific

Indonesian military chief eyes wider joint drills in Indo-Pacific

Archipelago seeks more cooperation with Brunei, Malaysia and Quad

Indonesian military chief Gen. Andika Perkasa said in an interview with Nikkei Asia that the annual joint exercise Garuda Shield will have more countries next year. (Photo by Dimas Ardian)
ERWIDA MAULIA and BOBBY NUGROHO, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- The top commander of the Indonesian military says it is seeking more and wider joint military drills with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region -- including Brunei, Malaysia and all four members of the Quad -- in the face of a more aggressive China.

Gen. Andika Perkasa in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia said a U.S. military delegation will be in Jakarta in early December to discuss plans for a joint exercise called Garuda Shield next year. Annually hosted by Indonesia, the drills date back to 2007 and used to involve only Indonesian and U.S. forces.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close