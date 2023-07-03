Japan, ASEAN to create entity for supporting free flow of data

TOKYO -- Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will establish a research center that promotes the free flow of data across borders, aiming to counter China's restrictions by giving businesses the ability to analyze markets in a wide area.

Plans call for a digital innovation center to begin operations in Jakarta during late August, formed by the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), an international think tank in which Japan invests. This initiative was first announced in May by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Future of Asia forum organized by Nikkei in Tokyo.