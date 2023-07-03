ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

Japan, ASEAN to create entity for supporting free flow of data

Asian nations hope to keep information flowing as China puts up barriers

Nations have vastly different regulations covering the ability of companies to transmit their collected data overseas. Japan hopes to ensure free data flows by acting in concert with ASEAN.   © Reuters
SHIKO UEDA, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

TOKYO -- Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will establish a research center that promotes the free flow of data across borders, aiming to counter China's restrictions by giving businesses the ability to analyze markets in a wide area.

Plans call for a digital innovation center to begin operations in Jakarta during late August, formed by the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), an international think tank in which Japan invests. This initiative was first announced in May by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Future of Asia forum organized by Nikkei in Tokyo.

