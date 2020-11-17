Japan and Australia agree to boost defense ties with drill deal

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, on Tuesday reached a basic agreement to boost defense cooperation.

The pact, called the Reciprocal Access Agreement, will make it easier for the two countries to conduct joint military exercises and operations by streamlining procedures. Tokyo and Canberra have been eyeing such an arrangement for years.

In a joint news conference in Tokyo, Suga said he wanted to "confirm that Japan and Australia are strengthening their partnership to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The agreement would still need to be approved by lawmakers in both countries. But if it is put into effect, it would strip away administrative procedures required for one side to send troops for drills on the other's soil. It would also simplify the process of moving arms and vehicles between the two, further lowering hurdles to cooperation involving Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Australian military.

Morrison, meanwhile, also touched on the potential of hydrogen energy in his remarks to reporters. The Australian leader said he expects an initial shipment of hydrogen to be sent to Japan by around March 2021.

The meeting with Morrison was Suga's first chance to host a foreign leader since he took office in mid-September, amid the coronavirus pandemic.