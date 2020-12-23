ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Indo-Pacific

Japan and India defense chiefs voice solidarity on maritime status quo

Kishi and Singh oppose 'coercion' in South China and East China seas

Ships from multiple nations sail in formation during Malabar 2020, a multinational exercise of Indo-Pacific parntners including Japan and India. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy)
JUNNOSUKE KOBARA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The defense ministers of Japan and India affirmed Tuesday their opposition to any use of "coercion" to bring political change in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, with concerns over Beijing's activity looming in the background.

Japan's Nobuo Kishi and Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh both said they "strongly oppose any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion or any activities that escalate tension," according to a readout of the phone conversation provided by Japan's Defense Ministry.

Tuesday's talks are the latest meeting among members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad -- a group of Indo-Pacific nations that also consists of the U.S. and Australia. Though the readout did not mention China by name, the remarks appear aimed at the country's growing presence in both seas.

Kishi and Singh also said they will work "to vigorously promote defense cooperation and exchanges to uphold and reinforce the Free and Open Indo-Pacific," according to the readout.

The two defense ministers welcomed the September signing of the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement between India and Japan, which facilitates reciprocal provision of supplies between the armed forces. Japan looks to ratify the deal in the regular legislative session next year.

The two sides also confirmed achievements in the Malabar joint naval exercise held by the four Quad nations in November.

