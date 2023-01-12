Japan and U.K. sign landmark defense cooperation treaty

LONDON -- Japan and the U.K. have signed a landmark defense pact that allows forces from both countries to be deployed to the other for training, joint exercises and disaster relief activities.

Prime Ministers Fumio Kishida and Rishi Sunak inked the Japan-U.K. Reciprocal Access Agreement on Wednesday in London. The deal expands Japan's network of defense pacts and enables Britain to deepen military cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region against a backdrop of China's increasing assertiveness in the region.