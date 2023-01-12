ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

Japan and U.K. sign landmark defense cooperation treaty

Agreement allows militaries of both nations to be deployed to the other

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands at the start of a bilateral meeting at the Tower of London on January 11.   © Reuters
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA and YUSUKE NAKAJIMA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

LONDON -- Japan and the U.K. have signed a landmark defense pact that allows forces from both countries to be deployed to the other for training, joint exercises and disaster relief activities.

Prime Ministers Fumio Kishida and Rishi Sunak inked the Japan-U.K. Reciprocal Access Agreement on Wednesday in London. The deal expands Japan's network of defense pacts and enables Britain to deepen military cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region against a backdrop of China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

