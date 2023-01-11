Japan and U.K. to sign landmark defense cooperation treaty

LONDON -- Japan and the U.K. are set to sign a landmark defense pact that allows forces from both countries to be deployed to the other for training, joint exercises and disaster relief activities.

Prime Ministers Fumio Kishida and Rishi Sunak were set to ink the Japan-U.K. Reciprocal Access Agreement on Wednesday in London. The deal would expand Japan's network of defense pacts and enables Britain to deepen military cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region against a backdrop of China's increasing assertiveness in the region.