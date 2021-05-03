Japan and US generals warn against unilateral change in East China Sea

TOKYO -- Any unilateral change to the status quo in the East China Sea will be opposed, top uniformed Japanese and American officials reaffirmed at a recent meeting, referring to a region where China has stepped up maritime expansion.

Gen. Koji Yamazaki, chief of staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces' Joint Staff, and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, met in Hawaii on Friday local time to mark the first gathering by the two countries' top brass since November 2019.

They reaffirmed that "the United States and Japan remain opposed to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea," according to the American side's readout.

The exchange between the SDF and the American military came on the heels of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden confirming the "importance of peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait" in their April summit.

Tensions in the East China Sea have been rising, with China sending its Liaoning aircraft carrier between Japan's Okinawa and Miyakojima last month. China Coast Guard ships have repeatedly made incursions in the waters near the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands, which are claimed by China.

The joint chiefs of staff of Japan, the U.S. and South Korea addressed North Korea in their meeting in Hawaii. (Photo courtesy of Japan's Ministry of Defense)

Yamazaki and Milley discussed "the United States' unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan" under Article 5, according to the readout, referring to the portion of the bilateral security treaty interpreted to mean that the U.S. would treat any attack on Japanese territory as equivalent to an attack on American soil.

As China bolsters its military, Japan and the U.S. are stepping up coordination in the region with European countries. The U.K. will deploy its HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier to Asian waters, including a port call in Japan. France will take part in defense drills with Japan and the U.S. this month as well.

Yamazaki, who traveled to Hawaii to attend the changeover ceremony for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, discussed conditions relating to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region with the new commander, Adm. John Aquilino.

A trilateral meeting with South Korea preceded the Japan-U.S. talks with the participation of Gen. Won In-choul, chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"The three parties shared their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs," the U.S. side said in a news release.

Yamazaki stressed the importance of fully following through on United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea.