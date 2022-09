TOKYO -- The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and the German Air Force conducted their first exercise around Japan on Wednesday, as Berlin increases its involvement in Indo-Pacific security.

A Eurofighter Typhoon jet piloted by Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German Air Force, landed at Japan's Hyakuri Air Base northeast of Tokyo around 4:30 p.m. after an eight-hour flight from Singapore. It was one of three German fighters to take part in the flight drill through Japanese airspace.