Indo-Pacific

Japan destroyer tests Sri Lanka shipyard with eye on future use

Ship conducts first overseas maintenance, stops at Malacca Strait chokepoint

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Samidare, left, and helicopter carrier JS Izumo dock side-by-side in Vietnam in June during an Indo-Pacific deployment.     © Kyodo
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Every summer, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) deploys a fleet of ships across the Indo-Pacific region to conduct joint training, visit ports and invite locals aboard. This year, that engagement deepened.

One of the destroyers from the fleet, JS Samidare, has been making port calls that signal a greater commitment to the region. They include maintenance work at a Sri Lankan shipyard, the first time the JMSDF has serviced one of its vessels at an overseas port, and a visit to India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which sit strategically at the mouth of the Malacca Strait.

