Indo-Pacific

Japan's foreign minister heads to East Africa in Indo-Pacific push

Motegi will visit Mozambique, South Africa, Mauritius and TICAD-host Tunisia

The Japanese-owned bulk carrier Wakashio seen in Mauritius after its oil spill in August. (Photo courtesy of the International Maritime Organization)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced Friday that he will be visiting four African countries next week, with a focus on pursuing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

After visiting Tunisia, the host country of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) in 2022, Motegi will visit the East African nations of Mozambique, South Africa and Mauritius.

"Mozambique, South Africa and Mauritius are located at the eastern-most point of the free and open pacific," he said, noting that it is important to strengthen bilateral relations with these countries.

On Mauritius, where a Japanese-owned bulk carrier vessel caused a massive oil spill this summer, Motegi said he will be talking about mid- to long-term economic assistance, on top of the immediate support measures Japan has been offering.

"Mauritius' location is of strategic importance from a geopolitical standpoint and we believe it is a key maritime and democratic country for the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Motegi said.

The TICAD is an African conference Japan has been hosting since 1993 in partnership with the United Nations, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank and the African Union Commission. It is held every three years, with the latest gathering held in August, 2019, in Yokohama, Japan, to which 42 African leaders from 53 African countries attended.

It is similar to the China-led Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which began in 2000 and is held every three years.

