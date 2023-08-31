ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

Japan to woo ASEAN without U.S. on open Indo-Pacific order

In Biden's absence, Kishida to focus on common ground with Southeast Asia

HIROYUKI AKIYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will enlist leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as partners in shaping a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific at a summit next week in Indonesia, using an approach designed to avoid direct criticism of China, Nikkei has learned.

The meeting is in preparation for a Tokyo summit in December that will commemorate 50 years of Japan-ASEAN ties, which is expected to result in a joint statement that will include a vision of new cooperation between the sides.

