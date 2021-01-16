Japan welcomes Biden's pick of Indo-Pacific czar Kurt Campbell

TOKYO -- Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi hailed U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's decision to create a new National Security Council position to oversee the Indo-Pacific, saying it reflects the importance that the new American administration will place on the dynamic region.

Asked at a news conference Friday about the naming of veteran diplomat Kurt Campbell to that post, Motegi said: "Mr. Campbell was the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs in the Obama administration. I feel that he and several people chosen for cabinet and leadership positions have deep relations with our government."

On Biden's foreign policy team in general, Motegi noted the choice of professionals, saying that "each of them has rich experience in their fields and is well-versed in public policy. Many of them have actually worked in government."

Motegi said Japan wishes to make early contact with Biden's foreign policy team to cooperate toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific and to work together to lead the establishment of a post-coronavirus international order.