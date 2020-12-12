Japan wins Mozambique's support for 'free and open Indo-Pacific'

TOKYO -- Mozambique will collaborate closely with Japan to achieve a "free and open Indo-Pacific," Foreign Minister Veronica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo told visiting counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in the capital of Maputo on Friday as they discussed regional security and business over a roughly 90-minute meeting and working lunch.

Motegi, on his second stop of a four-nation Africa tour that also includes Tunisia, South Africa and Mauritius, "expressed his willingness to continue to cooperate with Mozambique toward maintenance and the enhancement of maritime order based on the rule of law," according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The visiting diplomat noted that the Japanese business community has high interest in Mozambique's potential -- the country is rich in natural gas and coal -- and that Japan will dispatch a public-private sector joint mission in February to further explore trade opportunities.

The "free and open Indo-Pacific" strategy was unveiled in 2016 by then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a vision to counter rising Chinese clout in the region. China has been developing ports across the Indian Ocean and carrying out infrastructure projects across Africa, increasing its influence with each.

Ahead of his trip, Motegi had described the East African nations he is visiting -- Mozambique, South Africa and Mauritius -- as the easternmost point of the free and open Indo-Pacific and had noted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations with them.

On Thursday, Motegi paid a 45-minute courtesy call on President Filipe Nyusi.

They reaffirmed the importance of Nacala Port, the deepest port in southern Africa and a potential hub for Indian Ocean-Rim trade, where Japan's public and private sectors have been participating in the second-phase development. The Japan International Cooperation Agency and private companies have been working to more than triple the port's capacity to about 5 million tons per year.

After meeting with the president, Motegi tweeted that he was in Maputo, known for its Portuguese-style buildings reminiscent of those from the Age of Discovery, and that the city looked vibrant from his car.

"Mozambique is where the Tensho delegation landed," he wrote, referring to a boys' mission sent by Japanese Christian Lord Otomo Sorin to visit the pope and kings of Europe in the 1580s. It was the first official mission of Japan to Europe, and the boys stayed in Mozambique on the way home.