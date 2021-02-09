Japanese submarine's radio knocked out in crash with commercial ship

TOKYO -- A submarine from Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force collided with a civilian commercial ship, slightly injuring three on the sub, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Monday.

The accident occurred at around 10:58 a.m. that day in the Pacific Ocean roughly 50 km from Cape Ashizuri in southwestern Japan.

The Soryu, the lead ship of the Soryu-class diesel-electric attack submarines, saw the other vessel through its scope while attempting to surface during an exercise. The submarine attempted to avoid the ship but was unsuccessful, according to Japan's Defense Ministry.

The collision damaged the sub's communication equipment.

The commercial vessel reported feeling no impact from the collision and did not expect any damage to its hull when later contacted by the Japan Coast Guard, Kato said.

All three injured were aboard the Soryu, which carries a crew of about 65. None suffered serious injuries nor required emergency care, according to the MSDF.

The submarine also sustained damage to its scope, but is said to be capable of sailing on its own.

In a news conference, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi called the incident "extremely regrettable" and said an investigation into the cause would be conducted.

The Soryu's crew reported the collision to the MSDF base in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, its home port, at 2:20 p.m., Kishi said. The call was made using a mobile phone because the sub's communications equipment had been damaged. Kishi was attending a lower-house budget committee meeting in the parliament at the time, and was notified at 2:50 p.m.

Shortly afterward, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed authorities to confirm whether the commercial ship was safe, provide a rescue if necessary and promptly inform the public.

"We will take every possible step" in response to the situation, Suga told seniors members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a meeting later Monday.