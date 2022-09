TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has kicked off three days of meetings with nearly 40 global leaders in Tokyo to attend Tuesday's state funeral for Shinzo Abe, using the opportunity to renew the ex-leader's push for a "free and open Indo-Pacific."

Among the 10 national representatives Kishida met at the State Guest House on Monday was U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. This is Harris' first trip to Japan since she took office in January 2021.