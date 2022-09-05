ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Indo-Pacific

Liz Truss to ramp up anti-China rhetoric as U.K.'s new PM

Analysts say she may be hampered by Britain's economic crisis

Liz Truss, the winner of the U.K. Conservative Party's leadership election, speaks at a hustings in London on Aug. 31.   © Reuters
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

LONDON -- U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss won a ruling Conservative Party ballot to become the country's next prime minister, likely leading to a ramping up of anti-China rhetoric that will solidify years of rising tensions.

Truss beat former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in a poll of party members by 81,326 to 60,399, according to results announced on Monday. The 47-year-old will officially assume the role on Tuesday, with her Conservatives trailing opposition Labour in opinion surveys ahead of a general election due by January 2025.

