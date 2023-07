VILNIUS, Lithuania -- NATO's plan to open a liaison office in Tokyo is "still on the table" and the alliance sees the "importance of further strengthening the partnership" with Japan, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

At a press conference to mark the close of NATO's annual summit in Vilnius, Stoltenberg was asked whether the Tokyo office discussions were over, given that the proposal was not included in the summit's joint communique.