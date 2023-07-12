NATO and Japan to cooperate in 16 areas

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday agreed on a new document detailing cooperation in 16 areas at the Vilnius summit, including emergency management.

The cooperation document, called the "Individually Tailored Partnership Program between NATO and Japan for 2023-2026," lays out areas of cooperation that include cyber defense, strategic communication, emerging and disruptive technologies, space security, climate change, maritime security, and arms control.