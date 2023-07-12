ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

NATO and Japan to cooperate in 16 areas

ITPP deal covers cyber defense, arms controls, rescue operations, among others

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have agreed 16 areas of cooperation including cyber defense, strategic comunication and arms control.    © Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Japan

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday agreed on a new document detailing cooperation in 16 areas at the Vilnius summit, including emergency management.

The cooperation document, called the "Individually Tailored Partnership Program between NATO and Japan for 2023-2026," lays out areas of cooperation that include cyber defense, strategic communication, emerging and disruptive technologies, space security, climate change, maritime security, and arms control.

Read Next

Latest On Indo-Pacific

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more